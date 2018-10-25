Ooh Bra La La!

As a way to raise awareness during Breast Cancer Awareness Month and to offer a time for gathering for breast cancer survivors, Novant Health Kernersville Breast Health Center is holding their annual Ooh Bra La La! event on Thursday, October 25 from 5 – 8 p.m. in the lobby of Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center.

