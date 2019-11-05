Onward Kernersville

The Town of Kernersville and Kernersville Chamber of Commerce are working together in developing “Onward Kernersville,” a community-visioning project intended to guide Kernersville into the next phase of its future.

Rochelle Joseph, manager of the Town’s Community Development Department, and Chamber CEO/President Chris Comer are at the forefront of the Onward Kernersville project. They are inviting residents to attend an Onward Kernersville Community Open House on Thursday, Nov. 7 from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the new fire station on Hwy. 66 South. For more, see the Tuesday, November 5, 2019 edition.