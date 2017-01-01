Onward Kernersville

The Kernersville Chamber of Commerce held its first quarterly Lunch with Leaders session of the year on Tuesday, Feb. 18 and the featured topic was the Onward Kernersville plan. Jesse Day of the Piedmont Triad Regional Council was the guest speaker. Day said a lot has been accomplished since 1996 through the Kernersville 2020 plan.

