Ongoing search

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education will hold a special closed session beginning at 9 a.m. on Thursday, June 6, to discuss the ongoing superintendent search.

According to district officials, the board received 44 applications from 16 states. The applications were processed by the North Carolina School Boards Association and released to the board on May 24. For more, see the Tuesday, June 4, 2019 edition.