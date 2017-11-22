Ongoing investigation

On November 8 Michael Todd Pegram was arrested in Osceola County Florida as a result of an investigation being

conducted by the Kernersville Police Department (KPD). This investigation began in May and is still in progress. Police said, after consulting with the Forsyth County District Attorney’s Office Pegram was charged with multiple felony crimes. According to police the charges are

9 counts of Indecent Liberties with a Child, 2 counts of First Degree Sex

Offense, and Attempted First Degree Sex Offense. Police said the offenses charged up to this

point in this case occurred on or about January 1991 through December 1996.

On Wednesday, November 15 Pegram appeared in court in Osceola County and signed a waiver, waiving his right to an extradition hearing.

On November 22, detectives with the KPD, assisted by the NC State Bureau of Investigation, brought Pegram to the Forsyth County Law

Enforcement Detention Center. Police said additional charges of 2 counts of First Degree Sex Offense and 1

count of Indecent Liberties with a Child were served on Pegram. He was placed under a

$2,000,000.00 secured bond, according to a KPD press release. A court date has been set for December 7.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to this case is asked

to contact the KPD.