Oktoberfest

August 29, 2017

Historic Körner’s Folly is hosting a beer and wine tasting on Saturday, October 7 from 4 – 7 p.m. in the spirit of a German Oktoberfest to raise funds for the historic house’s continued operation and restoration.
