Oglesby

Kernersville, NC- Dr. Erby Rudolph Oglesby, Sr., 86, answered the call of his heavenly Father early Sunday morning, October 22, 2017. A native of Granite Quarry, NC; Rudy was the Valedictorian of his high school graduating class in 1949; he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from Livingstone College in 1953, where he was an honor student. In 1957, he earned his D.D. S. from Meharry Medical College in Nashville, Tennessee. In 1964, he received a Fellowship from Fitzsimmons General Hospital in Denver, Colorado to study restorative dentistry. In 1971 he received an M.S. degree in Removable Prosthodontics from the University of Missouri at Kansas City, Missouri.

Rudy was a dedicated member of the Hopkins Chapel AME Zion Church of Asheville, NC and the United Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church of Winston-Salem, NC. After enjoying a successful 20-year career in the U. S. Army, and retiring as a full Colonel, he practiced Family Dentistry in Asheville, North Carolina for 24 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Spurgeon and Geneva Oglesby.

The celebration of his life will forever be cherished by his wife of fifty-seven years, Treva; his children, Erby, Jr. of Snellville, GA, Penny of Suwanee, GA, Lance (Uletha) of Concord, NC, Kristal (Rodney) of Mebane, NC, and Candice of Matthews, NC; his grandchildren, Miles, Autumn, Mina and Caleb; brothers, Spurgeon (Edna) Oglesby of Suitland, MD, Herman (Romelia) Oglesby of Washington, DC, and Frances Chapman of Washington, DC; sons-in-law, Cedric Cruise and Ezekiel Farrington, III; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends, and eight loving “granddogs.”

Dr. Oglesby’s memorial service will be held at 12noon Friday, October 27, 2017 at United Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church of Winston-Salem, NC. The family visitation hour will begin at 11:00am on Friday at the Church. The Omega Omega Service of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. and the Final Rites of Sigma Pi Phi Boule’ will be held at 6:30pm Thursday, October 26, 2017 at the Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Shepherd’s Center of Kernersville, NC. P.O. Box 2044 Kernersville, NC 27284.

