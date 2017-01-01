During the 2019 Annual Christmas Banquet for Colfax Fire Department, Assistant Fire Chief Andrew Fair was announced as the department’s Officer of the Year.
Before announcing Fair’s name, Fire Chief Dennis Robinson described him in many words as the deserving recipient of this award.
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, February 26 & 27, 2020 edition.
Officer of the Year
During the 2019 Annual Christmas Banquet for Colfax Fire Department, Assistant Fire Chief Andrew Fair was announced as the department’s Officer of the Year.
Previous post: Seeking input
Next post: Teacher of the Year