Officer of the Year

When Captain Austin Flynt learned that he was being named Officer of the Year for Walkertown Fire Department, he said he was honored. Flynt said what he enjoys most about the fire department is the brotherhood and being able to help his community. “I enjoy being able to help the community, especially the one I live in, and I enjoy the closeness of all of us. We’re like family,” he shared.

