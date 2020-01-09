“Off the Cuffs”

Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough appeared on the season 2 premiere episode of his “Off the Cuffs” web series on January 1. Kimbrough was joined by Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Public Affairs Officer Christine Howell. During the hour-long episode, Kimbrough and Howell answered questions submitted to the program by the public.

For more, see the Thursday, January 9, 2020 edition.