O’Briant

O’Briant pictureCalvin Lee O’Briant, 89, died December 2, 2017 at Forsyth Medical Center.

Funeral services celebrating his life will be 2:00PM Wednesday December 6, 2017 at Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Chapel officiated by Dr. Stephen Martin. Burial will be in Mt. Gur Cemetery.

Calvin was born June 4, 1928 in Durham, NC to the late Eunice Mangum and Clarence O’Briant. Following high school graduation, he joined the US Air Force. He served his country honorably including active duty during the Korean War. He retired from the Air Force after 20 years of service. He enjoyed a long career with the FAA, which brought him to Kernersville, NC.

Calvin was an active person. He was a member of several community organizations, including the Lion’s Club, the Masonic Lodge, Eastern Star, founding member of Kernersville 4th of July Park organization, Alderman of Kernersville, Deacon at First Baptist Church of Kernersville, and loved teaching and volunteering with Sedge Garden Elementary School.

He also loved gardening and working with wood in his “spare time.” One of his joys in life was playing with his grandchildren and later his great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death in 2013 by his wife of 65 years, Shirley Council O’Briant and his grandson Joshua Lee Amick in 2016.

Survivors include his daughter, Vicki O’Briant Amick; son Michael Lee O’Briant and wife Peggy; grandchildren Michael Lee O’Briant II, Heather O’Briant Gastley and husband Brian; great-grandchildren, Michael Lee “Trey” O’Briant III, McKenzie Grace Gastley, and Judson Luke Gastley.

The family will visit with friends beginning at 1:00PM Wednesday prior to the service in the Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his memory may be made to the Order of the Eastern Star, PO Box 97, Thomasville, NC 27361.

Family and friends may view and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com