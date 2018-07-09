Throughout the month of July, the newly formed Oak Ridge Mountains to Sea Trail Committee will be giving guided tours through Cascade Preserve off of Goodwill Baptist Church Road to showcase where the Mountains to Sea Trail will go off road.
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, July 7 & 8, 2018 edition.
Oak Ridge Mountains to Sea Trail
