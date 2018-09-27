Oak Ridge Heritage Day

The Town of Oak Ridge is hosting its annual Heritage Day on Saturday, September 29 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. as a way to share the history of Oak Ridge with the community.

The event will be held at Oak Ridge Town Park on Redmon Field and is part of the Town’s month long 20th anniversary celebration.

For more, see the Thursday, September 27, 2018 edition.