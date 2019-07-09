The Oak Ridge Town Council voted unanimously June 6 to approve the town’s $2.2 million budget ordinance for fiscal year 2019-2020 – effective July 1 through June 30 of next year – without raising taxes.
For more, see the Tuesday, July 9, 2019 edition.
Oak Ridge budget
