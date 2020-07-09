The new Amazon fulfillment center in Triad Business Park is now hiring more than 1,000 full-time positions, with company officials describing the more than one-million square foot facility as “highly-anticipated.”
The local cadre of hires will join more than 5,000 full-time employees already working throughout North Carolina. For more, see the Thursday, July 9, 2020 edition.
Now hiring
