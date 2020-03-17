Novant screenings

With reports that cases of COVID-19 are continuing to rise across the state, Novant Health announced Friday that it would be taking additional steps to help control the spread of the new coronavirus.

The new measures include starting up a 24/7 hotline, screening centers, and triage tents outside of emergency departments in an effort to meet the needs of patients and community members with questions, concerns, or symptoms related to the new novel coronavirus.

