Dorothy Mae Johnson Nord, 102 1/2, went home to be with the Lord July 15, 2018.

Funeral Services to celebrate her life will be held 1:00PM Saturday July 28, 2018 at Fountain of Life Church, where she was a member, with Pastor James McDaniels officiating. Inurnment will take place at a later date in Castleview Cemetery in New Castle, Pennsylvania.

A native of New Castle, Pennsylvania, Dorothy was the daughter of the late Anna Elizabeth Eichenauer and John Audle Johnson. She was born January 13, 1916, which was during World War I as her family was going through the rigors of war, including rationing of items by her family. She was married to the late Paul Frederick Nord. In addition to her parents, she also was preceded in death by sisters Rose Marie Snyder and Esther Graham, brothers Paul Johnson, Kenneth Johnson, and William Johnson.

Survivors include her daughters Kay Moreschi Kinney of Kernersville, and Cheryl McCalla of Conyers, GA; grandchildren Christina Westbrook, John Westbrook, William McCalla and Shelly, and Paul McCalla and Glena; great-grandchildren Lauren McCalla, Scott McCalla, and Morgan McCalla; sister Lucille Mars; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

The family will visit with friends immediately following the service at the church July 28, 2018.

Memorial contributions may be made Fountain of Life, 323 Hopkins Road, Kernersville, NC 27284