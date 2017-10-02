The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners delayed making any changes to countywide noise ordinances last week, allowing them to further research how best to proceed following complaints from various fronts when it comes to bothersome sounds.
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, September 30 & October 1, 2017 edition.
Noise ordinance
