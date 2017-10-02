Weather Forecast | Weather Maps

Noise ordinance

October 2, 2017

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners delayed making any changes to countywide noise ordinances last week, allowing them to further research how best to proceed following complaints from various fronts when it comes to bothersome sounds.
