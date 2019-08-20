The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) plans to use its portion of federal grant funding from the Department of Justice to purchase night vision equipment. According to FCSO Maj. Mark Elliott, the new system would help the FCSO’s civil officers track case management executions.
