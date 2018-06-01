The eighth annual Neurofibromatosis (NF) Walk in NC will be held at Fourth of July Park on Saturday, June 2 to raise funds and awareness for NF. The event will include a raffle, food, children’s crafts, games and more.
For more, see the Thursday, May 31, 2018 edition.
NF Walk
