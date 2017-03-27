For the purpose of providing conditioned storage for the Kernersville Museum, a garage structure built in the early 1900s was recently refurbished.
“We hope to be able to use it for general storage as well as a staging area for past and future exhibits,” said Chris Thompson, who led the project.
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, March 25 & 26, 2017 edition.
New storage space
