New rec center plans

The Kernersville Parks and Recreation Department (KPRD) is seeking qualifications from architectural firms that might be interested in designing a new recreation center at the Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex off Shields Road.Currently, the KPRD operates a community recreation center in a leased facility consisting of a single gym and a small multipurpose meeting room. The facility also houses the department’s administrative staff.

