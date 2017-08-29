Love’s United Methodist Church has welcomed new pastor Rev. Bruce Updyke and his wife, Dawn, as the couple become part of the Walkertown church family.
Already, Updyke understands just how special his new church home is to the community.
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, August 26 & 27, 2017 edition.
New Love’s UMC pastor
Love’s United Methodist Church has welcomed new pastor Rev. Bruce Updyke and his wife, Dawn, as the couple become part of the Walkertown church family.
Previous post: Stop Hunger Now