New law targets drivers who pass stopped school buses

A new law passed by the General Assembly and signed by Gov. Roy Cooper last month is intended to help protect students who ride the school bus from unsafe drivers.

“Speeding past a stopped school bus puts children’s lives at risk, sometimes with tragic results,” Gov. Cooper said. “With this new law in place, we have another tool to help children who ride the school bus travel safely.” For more, see the Tuesday, August 8, 2017 edition.