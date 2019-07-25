On July 1, Kernersville Fire Rescue Department welcomed six of their newest firefighters including Ricky Howard, Jr., Jeremy Tyndall, Joseph Barbagallo, Terry Ford, Wesley Linton, and Nathen Roe.
New firefighters
