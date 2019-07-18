After an extensive interview process that included a number of real-world scenarios, the Town of Kernersville announced Tuesday that Scott Alderman has been selected to serve as the new fire chief of the Kernersville Fire Rescue Department.
The newly named chief steps into the shoes of retiring Chief Chris Langham. For more, see the Thursday, July 18, 2019 edition.
New fire chief
