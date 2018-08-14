According to the Town of Kernersville’s Capital Improvement Plan, a new pumper truck is slated for purchase during the 2019-20 fiscal year, but Town officials don’t want to wait until next fall to order the truck.
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, August 11 & 12, 2018 edition.
New fire apparatus
According to the Town of Kernersville’s Capital Improvement Plan, a new pumper truck is slated for purchase during the 2019-20 fiscal year, but Town officials don’t want to wait until next fall to order the truck.
Previous post: Sudderth
Next post: Beak a Leg Golf Tournament