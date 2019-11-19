New Congressional Map

If a new congressional map approved last week by the N.C. General Assembly holds up in court, U.S. 5th District Congresswoman Virginia Foxx will no longer represent Kernersville or Forsyth County after the 2020 elections next November. Instead, Kernersville and the rest of the southern half of Forsyth County residents will now reside in the 6th District, which is represented by U.S. Congressman Mark Walker in Washington, D.C. For more information, see the Tuesday, November 19, 2019 edition.