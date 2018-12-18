New club president

The Kernersville Woman’s Club has named Kathy Lambe as their newest president. The Kernersville Woman’s Club meets on the third Thursday of each month from September through May from 6:30 – 8 p.m. Lambe noted that club meetings are normally held at the Kernersville Community House, but are sometimes held elsewhere for special events and speakers.

