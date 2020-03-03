Piedmont Federal Savings Bank President and COO Mike Hauser retired at the end of January, but not before visiting each of the banking institution’s branches to say farewell to employees who have become more like family than staff to the Kernersville native.
For more, see the Tuesday, March 3, 2020 edition.
New chapter
Piedmont Federal Savings Bank President and COO Mike Hauser retired at the end of January, but not before visiting each of the banking institution’s branches to say farewell to employees who have become more like family than staff to the Kernersville native.
Previous post: Civitan Award
Next post: Foundation grant