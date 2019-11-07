New book

In her recently released faith-based book, Say I Won’t: A Cowboy’s True Story of Defiance in the Face of Death and the Present-Day Miracle that Kindled a Fire of Faith, Karen Fishel talks about her son’s, Wesley Fishel, bull riding accident and how he miraculously survived.
