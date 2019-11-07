In her recently released faith-based book, Say I Won’t: A Cowboy’s True Story of Defiance in the Face of Death and the Present-Day Miracle that Kindled a Fire of Faith, Karen Fishel talks about her son’s, Wesley Fishel, bull riding accident and how he miraculously survived.
For more, see the Thursday, November 7, 2019 edition.
New book
In her recently released faith-based book, Say I Won’t: A Cowboy’s True Story of Defiance in the Face of Death and the Present-Day Miracle that Kindled a Fire of Faith, Karen Fishel talks about her son’s, Wesley Fishel, bull riding accident and how he miraculously survived.
Previous post: Morgan wins
Next post: Interim pastor