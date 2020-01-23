In researching a dispute over land in their family history, Phyllis and Jeff Long uncovered the legacy of Wesley Fry, their own family history and a four-year legal battle over land, partially where Clodbuster Farms now resides through a book titled, Heirs-at-Law: The Lost Legacy of Wesley Fry.
For more, see the Thursday, January 23, 2020 edition.
New book
In researching a dispute over land in their family history, Phyllis and Jeff Long uncovered the legacy of Wesley Fry, their own family history and a four-year legal battle over land, partially where Clodbuster Farms now resides through a book titled, Heirs-at-Law: The Lost Legacy of Wesley Fry.
