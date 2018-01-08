The Oak Ridge Military Academy Board of Trustees has named a retired U.S. Army officer hired more than a year ago to be the academy’s senior Army instructor, as its new president following the departure of former president John Haynes.
For more, see the Thursday, January 4, 2018 edition.
New academy president
The Oak Ridge Military Academy Board of Trustees has named a retired U.S. Army officer hired more than a year ago to be the academy’s senior Army instructor, as its new president following the departure of former president John Haynes.
Previous post: National recognition
Next post: New laws