Nelson

Rebecca Snider Nelson, 88, of Kernersville, NC passed away peacefully Monday February 10, 2020.

Funeral Services celebrating her life will be held 11:00AM Saturday February 15, 2020 at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Kernersville Chapel with Dr. Stephen Martin officiating. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory.

A native of Denton, NC, Rebecca was the wife of Robert L. Nelson and the daughter of the late, Crola Asbury Snider and Clara Osborne Snider.

Survivors include her husband, Robert of the home; son, Edward Nelson of Walkertown, NC; daughter, Jane Nelson Jarrett of Kernersville, NC; and grandchildren, Jessica Nelson and Hunter Nelson.

In addition to her parents, Rebecca was preceded in death by her brother, Ronald Snider.

The family will greet friends from 5:00PM to 7:00PM Friday February 14, 2020 at Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Service in Kernersville, NC.

