Nelson

Kernersville – Mrs. Helen Morphis Nelson, 96, passed away at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. She was born September 11, 1921 in Forsyth Co. to the late George Pinkey and Ona Parrish Morphis. Helen was a faithful member of Gospel Light Baptist Church. She was a loving wife , mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great-great grandmother. She loved being with her family. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Troy William Nelson, and a son-in-law, Norman Still. Surviving are; her two daughters, Pat Still, and Carolyn Pope (Lee) all of Kernersville, three sons, Troy Nelson, Jr. (Janet) of Richmond, Melvin Nelson (Vonda) of Kernersville, Kenneth Nelson (Linda)of High Point, 15 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren, and 22 great-great grandchildren, a sister, Eloise Derrah, and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be conducted 1:30 pm Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at Gospel Light Baptist Church with Rev. Frank Shumate officiating. The family will receive friends 12:00-1:30pm at the church prior to the service. Burial will follow in Eastlawn Gardens of Memory. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home 101 Hospice Lane , Winston Salem, NC 27101, or to Gospel Light Baptist Church at 890 Walkertown-Gutherie Rd. Walkertown, NC 27101. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com .