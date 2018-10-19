Neil

Shelby Teague Neil, 77, passed away October 17, 2018.

A Celebration of Life will be held 3:00PM Sunday, October 21, 2018 at First Baptist Church in Kernersville with Pastor Ken Harris and Dr. Steve Martin officiating the service. The family will receive friends following the service at the church. A family burial will be held at a later date.

Shelby was born August 16, 1941 to the late Edward and Mildred Teague in Forsyth County. Shelby enjoyed singing and playing golf, growing flowers around the house and cooking meals for her family.

Those left to cherish her memory include her loving husband of 54 years, Jim Neil; son Scott Long; brothers Edward Teague and Don Teague (Diane); sister Brenda Hicks (Bob); a special cousin Jane Williamson; three nieces Kim Harris, Amy Linville and Jennifer Bush.

