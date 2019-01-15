NCLA SRO

The North Carolina Leadership Academy now has a full-time school resource officer on campus who not only provides a new level of security at the Kernersville charter school, but a safe and smiling face to students and staff alike. Kernersville Police Department (KPD) Officer Stacy Bottoms is a 20-year veteran of the KPD, having started her career with the local department in 1999. For more, see the Tuesday, January 15, 2019 edition.