NCLA Soccer Benches

William “Riley” Tucker, a Boy Scout in Troop 944 out of Kernersville Moravian Church, completed his Eagle Scout Project in May at The North Carolina Leadership Academy (NCLA).

Tucker, who started out as a Tiger Scout in first grade, titled his project, NCLA Soccer Benches. Tucker noted that at the time, he was attending the school; however, he now attends Early College of Forsyth.

“At the time when I attended the school, I approached the principal and talked to her about what I could do for my Eagle Scout Project,” he said. “I mentioned that the soccer team had flimsy benches that sagged a bit and I asked if it would be alright if I built more permanent benches.”

With Principal Renee Faenza’s permission, Tucker said he had to make a plan to build the benches.

“We drove around town to find benches we liked and picked bits and pieces from each of them,” he said. “Then we drew up a plan and presented it to the Council.”

Once the project was approved, they began fundraising.

Tucker began fundraising on March 17 through a hot dog lunch for donations at Kernersville Moravian Church after Sunday worship.

Tucker raised $880; however, since he only needed $473 for the project, they donated the remainder of the funds to The NCLA. The project cost included the materials and supplies for the project and feeding the volunteers over the two days.

The project volunteers included Jason and Andrew Allen, Brody and Patrick Harrington, Alex and Antonio Magana, Tully and Mike McKinley, Biff Ransom, Barry Fredrickson (Tucker’s grandfather) and Cliff Tucker (Tucker’s father).

Once they had the funding and a design for the project, Tucker said they purchased all of the materials and built the benches over the course of two days – May 25 and 26.

“We went to The NCLA and dug holes and installed the benches in cement,” he said, as he explained that the benches were made of wood measured 2 by 12 feet.

Tucker has worked on the maintenance staff at Camp Raven Knob, so building things isn’t something new to him.

“I worked on staff for eight weeks during summer camp, so I was always fixing things,” he said.

Tucker said he enjoyed the project.

“I loved seeing about 10 years of work being poured into this project. It made me feel really accomplished,” he said.

With all of the volunteers, Tucker said he actually had more help than he needed, so he ran into the challenge of finding enough work for everyone. Tucker said through the project, he learned some great leadership skills.

“I learned how to lead a group efficiently and how to get the job done right the first time,” he said.

Over the years that he has been in Boy Scouts, Tucker said he has mostly enjoyed going on trips, seeing new places and learning new skills.

“Last year was my first year on the Camp Raven Knob staff and I plan to do it again this year,” he said.

Tucker said his best memory from Boy Scouts is from 2017 when he went to New Mexico with his crew and hiked 100 miles at Philmont Scout Ranch, a high adventure camp.

When asked how he feels being a member of the Boy Scouts will help in the future, Tucker said, “I feel like the skills I’ve learned make me more well-rounded to accomplish tasks and goals in the future.”

At school, Tucker said he ran cross country and raced mountain bikes and is a member of Youth and Government and Crosby Scholars. He was also in Civil Air Patrol and is active in church.

Throughout his time in Boy Scouts, Tucker mentioned that he completed the National Youth Leadership Training, received the Rookie Award for the Order of the Arrow, which is the National Honor Society of the Boy Scouts.

After high school, Tucker hopes to attend an ROTC based college or academy and then do something in the military with law enforcement or possibly automotive.

Now that his project is complete, Tucker’s next step is to go before the Board of Review with the Council, which is planned this month or in December before he can officially receive his Eagle Scout Award.