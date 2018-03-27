NCDOT meeting in Walkertown

More than 130 people attended a public meeting in Walkertown Thursday evening for the opportunity to look at North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) plans to widen Old Hollow Road from Harley Drive to Reidsville Road.

The meeting, held from 5 to 7 p.m. at Morris Chapel United Methodist Church, featured enlarged maps of the project, with NCDOT officials available to answer questions from those impacted by the project.

For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, March 24 & 25, 2018 edition.