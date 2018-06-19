The North Carolina Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting tonight, June 19, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Glenn High School regarding two segments of the eastern section of the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway located between Hwy. 311 in the south and Business 40 in the north.
For more information, see the Tuesday, June 19, 2018 edition.
NCDOT meeting
The North Carolina Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting tonight, June 19, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Glenn High School regarding two segments of the eastern section of the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway located between Hwy. 311 in the south and Business 40 in the north.
Previous post: Music at Twilight
Next post: Improved fire rating