NCDOT meeting

June 19, 2018

The North Carolina Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting tonight, June 19, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Glenn High School regarding two segments of the eastern section of the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway located between Hwy. 311 in the south and Business 40 in the north.
