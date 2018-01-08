You may have never heard of American Heritage Girls, but Forsyth County resident Makenna Iselin recently won a national award from them for her service project, a major undertaking that involves a long process of planning and approval.
For more, see the Thursday, January 4, 2018 edition.
National recognition
You may have never heard of American Heritage Girls, but Forsyth County resident Makenna Iselin recently won a national award from them for her service project, a major undertaking that involves a long process of planning and approval.
Previous post: No additional hearings
Next post: New academy president