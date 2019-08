National Night Out

The Kernersville Police Department has partnered with the Kernersville Parks and Recreation Department to plan a National Night Out event at Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex that includes several food truck vendors and a two-hour concert that will culminate with a fireworks show. The event will take place on Tuesday, August 6 from 6 – 9:15 p.m. For more, see the Tuesday, July 30, 2019 edition.