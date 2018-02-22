Narcotics investigation

As a result of an ongoing narcotics investigation conducted by the Kernersville Police Department, the following

were seized: Approximately 32.3 grams of “Crack” cocaine, six dosage units of Alprazolam, and $138,617.00 in US currency, police said.

The street value of the narcotics seized during this investigation totaled $4,067.50. As a result of this

investigation, Vernell Martin, Jr., 63, was arrested for the following charges: trafficking cocaine by possession, felony Maintaining a vehicle, trafficking cocaine by transportation, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony maintaining a dwelling, possession with intent to manufacture and distribute schedule IV controlled substances, possession with intent to manufacture and distribute cocaine, and failure to heed to blue lights and siren, according to police.

Martin is being held at the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center under a $500,000.00 secured bond. His preliminary court date is scheduled for March 9 in Winston-Salem.