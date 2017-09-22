Kernersville native Bo Yokely recently wrapped a supporting role in a new Netflix original film entitled “Nappily Ever After.” The film, set for release in spring 2018, is based on the best-selling book of the same name by author Trisha R. Thomas.
‘Nappily Ever After’
