#MyGivingStory

A Kernersville woman is asking for the community’s vote in an online contest and if she wins, proceeds will go toward helping battered women locally.

Michelle Reichert has created an online page on the #MyGivingStory website where people who share their stories of giving could win up to $10,000 for their favorite nonprofit. For Reichert, that nonprofit is Next Step Ministries. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, November 25 & 26, 2018 edition.