Myers

Marsha Kay Myers, age 67, of Kernersville, NC, passed away Saturday, July 7, 2018 at her resi-dence following a long, hard-fought battle with cancer. She was a much-loved mother, grand-mother, sister, aunt, and friend. She was born in Beckley, West Virginia and graduated from Saint Albans High School. She continued on to receive her degree from Concord College, where she was a cheerleader and a member of Alpha Sigma Tau Sorority.

Marsha resided in Statesville, NC for 28 years where she raised her daughter. Marsha retired from BB&T after working for the organization for 31 years in various capacities.

Marsha enjoyed shag dancing, square dancing with her father, and she was an avid sports fan. She was the ultimate Duke Blue Devils fan and also rooted for the Carolina Panthers. She had a truly faithful heart and loved her Triad Baptist Church family, particularly her Sunday School class.

She is survived by her daughter Ashley Brooke Curcio, husband Paul Joseph Curcio, and grand-son Noah Joseph Curcio of Dublin, OH; sister Karen Greenwood of Seneca, SC; sister Pam Ratcliff, husband Ron Ratcliff, and niece Jennifer Andrews of Dothan, AL; nephew Scott Greenwood and wife Tanya Greenwood of Simpsonville, SC; niece Melanie Roper and husband Chad Roper of Six Mile, SC; niece Kelly Anderson, husband John Anderson and great nephew John Chace Anderson of Denver, NC; She was preceded in death by her father Paul Scott Myers and her mother Hallie Joanne Myers.

A memorial service to celebrate Marsha’s life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 11, 2018 at Triad Baptist Church in Kernersville, NC. The family will receive friends starting at 12:30 p.m. If sending flowers, please deliver to Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home, 141 Smith Edwards Road, Kernersville, NC 27284. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Marsha’s name to her be-loved church, Triad Baptist Church, 1175 S. Main Street, Kernersville, NC 27284.

“I have fought a good fight. I have finished my course. I have kept the faith.”