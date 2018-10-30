The Salvation Army Kernersville Corps is taking over operation of the My Brother’s Keeper Food Pantry and will begin serving the community at its Park Centre Drive location on Wednesday, Oct. 31.
For more, see the Tuesday, October 30, 2018 edition.
My Brother’s Keeper food pantry
