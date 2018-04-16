Music in the Park

The Music in the Park, Oak Ridge Town Park 2018 Series will be held on the second Saturday of each month starting this Saturday, April 14 from 6:30 – 8 p.m. at the Oak Ridge Town Park amphitheater.

Music in the Park is a free event, but donations are requested to help pay the bands.

For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, April 14 & 15, 2018 edition.