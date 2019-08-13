Music at Twilight, sponsored by Arbor Ridge/Ridge Care, will be held on Thursday, August 15 from 6 – 8 p.m. at Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden, featuring Atlantic Coast Highway Band. The concert is free and family-friendly.
For more, see the Tuesday, August 13, 2019 edition.
