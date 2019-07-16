Music at Twilight will be held on Thursday, July 18 from 6 – 8 p.m. on the lawn at Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden (PJCBG), featuring A Cup of Blues. The concert is free and family-friendly.
For more, see the Tuesday, July 16, 2019 edition.
Music at Twilight
Music at Twilight will be held on Thursday, July 18 from 6 – 8 p.m. on the lawn at Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden (PJCBG), featuring A Cup of Blues. The concert is free and family-friendly.
Previous post: Forging New Lives
Next post: Hopkins Road proposal